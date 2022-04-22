Aermec UK continues to strengthen its growing sales team with the appointment of James Meadows as a Regional Sales Manager. With over 13 years’ experience in the HVAC industry, James has a strong building services background and as well as technical sales for applied solutions.

He initially qualified in electrical electronics before adding HVAC Building Services to his skill set. James has worked for a number of leading manufacturers as a contracts and applications engineer but also worked in technical sales, internally and externally. Latterly James has held a variety of sales management roles working closely with consultants and contractors

In his new role as Regional Sales Manager for the Midlands, James will be working along the existing sales team and developing sales across the region.

“Aermec is a dynamic brand, and it is great to be joining a team where there is such an obvious commitment to service and continual improvement. The company offers exciting technology driven solutions with a customer centric approach, committed to developing data centre projects that meet client expectations in terms of efficiencies, environmental criteria and sustainability,” says James.

“Despite the recent challenges the industry has faced during the past two years following the pandemic, Aermec has gone from strength to strength. James brings a wealth of experience and his appointment will enable Aermec to continue to drive the business forward,” adds David Evans, General Sales Manager for Aermec UK.