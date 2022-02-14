Mobilise will be showcasing its extensive expertise in digital telco propositions at the 2022 edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC). Taking place on February 28, 2022 to March 3, 2022 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain and will play host to many of the world’s mobile operators, device manufacturers and technology experts.

With a theme of “discover connectivity unleashed” for 2022, this year’s MWC will centre around the digital technologies shaping the telecommunication industry, including the Internet of Everything, advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and the implementation of 5G. There’s never been a more pertinent time to discuss such topics; 5G networks will cover one-third of the world’s population by 2025, while investment in AI is set to top £170 billion by the same year. Right now, 40 billion devices are connected to the internet.

But where there is opportunity, there are challenges. Despite the burgeoning growth of our digital world, many telco operators are still facing difficulties when embarking on their digital transformations. Pressures to deliver enhanced customer service with a greater degree of personalisation mean more is being demanded from telcos than ever before. Both traditional players and new digital native entrants must address this shift in requirements if they’re to claim their stake in an increasingly digital world.

Mobilise, which specialises in providing digital solutions to the telecoms industry, has developed several services that address these challenges. Its white-labelled platform, HERO, is a fully customisable platform that equips telecom companies with an opportunity to create a highly unique user experience.

Packed with features that allow telcos to create truly digital-first brands, the modular architecture of HERO allows operators to implement self-care, payment, e-commerce and several other features quickly and with minimal cost. One feature of HERO is eSIM-as-a-service, which facilitates in-app eSIM activation for consumers without the need for a physical SIM card, or even a QR code, to activate new subscriptions.

“Telecoms customer expectations are changing — users, more than ever, are looking for personalised, simple, intuitive experience that allows them to manage their subscriptions entirely through digital channels,” says Hamish White, founder and CEO of Mobilise. “Widespread adoption of digital services such as eSIM is inevitable. Already, we’re seeing telco customer expectations rise and demand a more digital service, with consumers seeking faster services that are better catered to their needs.

“Megatrends such as AI and the adoption of 5G will pave the way for a digital future. However, without the correct infrastructure in place to help operators really get to know and meet the demands of their customers, the ability to offer these technologies is almost meaningless. At MWC 2022, we hope to advise players from across the telco industry on how to build a digital-first strategy that allows them to connect with their audience and get digitalisation right.”