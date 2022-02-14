BigChange has announced the appointment of Paul Monaghan as its first Chief Sales Officer. Paul is responsible for accelerating BigChange’s growth domestically and internationally.

Paul joins BigChange from Lead Forensics, a business-to-business focused software provider, where he was Global Sales Director. Before that he led sales and channel activities across 22 countries for cloud collaboration company Intrado.

His appointment is an important step in BigChange’s development. In February 2021, the company secured a £75 million investment from Great Hill Partners to support its growth ambitions.

Paul Monaghan, Chief Sales Officer of BigChange, says: “It’s great to be joining BigChange, at this phase of its growth. We have an amazing platform that really transforms the way that our customers run their businesses. BigChange is a proven enabler of success and I’m excited by the prospect of driving growth and sustainability for field service firms worldwide.”

Richard Warley, CEO of BigChange, says: “I’m very pleased to welcome Paul to BigChange to support our expansion plans and help more businesses grow stronger. He has a strong track record of serving customers, building high performing sales teams and delivering sustained growth for software companies.”