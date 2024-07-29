Singtel has announced that it is the first fixed broadband service provider in the world to successfully implement the international Broadband Forum TR-369 standard for Wi-Fi management.

With smart home setups becoming more advanced, the adoption of the TR-369 standard and deployment of Nokia’s Corteca Home Controller will enable Singtel to efficiently manage multi-vendor home broadband customer premise equipment and accelerate the roll out of new innovative technologies and capabilities like Wi-Fi 7, 10Gbps broadband services and more. It also enables better interoperability between the network and connected devices, translating to an improved digital customer experience.

With this added capability, Singtel’s technical care agents will have deeper insights into the network performance and technical issues faced by customers pertaining to Wi-Fi coverage and channel congestion through the multiple reports and network maps generated by the Home Controller. These enable agents to pre-empt and solve network-related issues more effectively.

Tay Yeow Lian, Managing Director, Networks, Singtel Singapore, says, “With the adoption of an open standard such as TR-369, we can better manage and optimise the Wi-Fi connections using intelligent algorithms, which will automatically ease network congestion and eliminate interference from other Wi-Fi networks to deliver the smoothest, uninterrupted user experience for our customers. With consumers adopting a more immersive digital lifestyle, it is even more pertinent to have smoother and faster home internet connectivity.”

Sang Xulei, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Regional Business Center for Network Infrastructure at Nokia, adds, “Service providers, such as Singtel, require an efficient cloud platform to manage broadband devices and optimise the in-home connectivity. Our Corteca solution is built on new open standards like TR-369 and EasyMesh, making it simple for operators to manage multi-vendor networks, and provide an unparalleled user experience.”

Over the years, Singtel has invested heavily to boost the national broadband network to be able to support the rising demands for new technologies. In December 2023, Singtel launched Singapore’s first symmetrical 10Gbps broadband plan with the newest Wi-Fi 7 protocol, offering speeds of up to 10Gbps wirelessly, for both uploads and downloads.

