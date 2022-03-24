neutrality.one has partnered with Kolibrić Telecom to deliver ultra-low latency fibre connectivity between Frankfurt and Istanbul. The companies collaborated to identify and design the lowest latency fibre routes, taking into account specific end customer requirements.

neutrality.one is providing end-to-end proactive network management and turn key support, ensuring maximum performance and uptime. The service is supported with strict SLAs focused on ensuring application performance and network availability. Kolibrić’s network spans east and central Asia, the Middle East, and eastern and western Europe. The Istanbul to Frankfurt further extends its reach in southern Europe.

“Ultra-low latency networking is critical for application performance and delivering optimised end user experiences. Together with Kolibrić , we developed a fibre route between Istanbul and Frankfurt that shaves off critical time between two of the most important digital hubs in the world. This creates competitive advantages for Kolibrić and ensures end users get the best possible experience, whether they’re gaming, accessing content or using cloud-based applications,” says George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one. “neutrality.one is working with some of the most exciting and innovative businesses in the world. We’re providing a foundation for innovation across the globe.”

neutrality.one’s SDN private network services are available from any one of 120+ data centres located in 56 cities. A single connection at any of these locations connects customers to enterprises, the cloud and network service providers via an on-demand portal with instant activation. Its SDWAN extends coverage to the enterprise location utilising internet access in over 180+ countries, which ensures excellent coverage and application performance.

“We are helping enterprise customers to connect between Frankfurt and Istanbul, significantly reducing network latency. The result is excellent end user experiences, even when using the most demanding applications and services,” says Vladimir Kryakvin, CEO at Kolibrić. “neutrality.one provided unique networking expertise matched with a collaborative approach. The neutrality.one team understands the entire ecosystem and made it simple and efficient to connect our customers across two critical transit points in the world.”