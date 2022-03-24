Centreon has announced that it is a silver-level sponsor of five AWS summits in its priority markets in Paris, London, Milan, Toronto and New York City.

Centreon in action at AWS summits

The Centreon platform automatically discovers and monitors cloud Infrastructure within minutes, using zero-configuration alerting, whilst at the same time monitoring on-premises legacy and edge equipment. Doing so, allows Centreon’s solution to provide a unique cloud-to-edge visibility, unmatched in the industry.

Centreon will demonstrate its Centreon Cloud and its cloud-to-edge monitoring capabilities at AWS Summit events around the world. IT Operations teams will be able to meet with Centreon experts to discuss the challenges of deploying state-of-art cloud technologies, while still maintaining legacy infrastructure. Attention will also be given to how end-to-end visibility on critical workflow enables business observability.

Centreon will exhibit its solution at AWS summits in 2022 in Paris (April 12), London (April 27), Milan (June 21 and 22), Toronto (June 22 and 23) and New York City (July 12 and 13).

Julien Mathis, CEO and Co-founder of Centreon says, “Centreon and Amazon Web Services are working together to support Centreon Cloud, our SaaS monitoring platform. Together, Centreon and AWS will bring more value and a better time-to-market for global customers and MSPs with a robust, market-proven, agile and cost-effective monitoring solution.”

Centreon is committed to joining the AWS Partner Network (APN)

Marc-Antoine Hostier, Centreon Chief Operating Officer says, “Centreon Cloud marks the beginning of a new phase of transformation and growth for Centreon, driven by a cloud-first strategy. Thanks to a unique multi-platform deployment capability, Centreon expects to outgrow the market in France, Europe and beyond, with a growth rate of over 30% per year.”

“We expect to continue to expand our international network of partners, and together with AWS, we are very pleased to be able to better serve Centreon’s customers and partners, and allow them to lower the cost of access to modern monitoring.”

The APN program has allowed Centreon valuable access to the cloud provider and fellow partners in the programme, guaranteeing Centreon’s confidence in porting its software to the cloud.