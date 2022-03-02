DE-CIX India has exceeded the landmark of 500 connected networks across India, making it the fastest growing interconnection platform. DE-CIX India has 510 connected networks as of February 2022- 407 in Mumbai, 64 in Delhi, 29 in Chennai, and 10 in Kolkata, and it is still growing.

By various interventions and collaborative team efforts, it has connected more than 400 networks in the last 24 months. Its statistics have traffic growth in the following sectors: OTT & VOD by 2314%, gaming by 2015%, CDN by 735%, ISP by 690%, social media by 681% and hosting by 285% (report from February 2020 to January 2022). Even during the unfavourable circumstances of the pandemic DE-CIX India was able to launch DirectCLOUD services. The unique set of services by DE-CIX India provides internet exchange and cloud exchange through a single access port.

Speaking about this milestone, Sudhir Kunder, Country Director-India at DE-CIX India, says, “Gone are the days when a country’s steel consumption determined its growth. It has been data and internet consumption for quite some time now. The internet is not simply sustaining existing technology; it is giving birth to new innovations. The more networks connected directly, the lower the latency, the better the resilience, and the better the performance of digital platforms and applications- creating more room for innovation. This expansion and success reflects the innovative nation that we are, and it is not going to stop anytime soon. DE-CIX’s role in interconnecting networks is helping to accelerate the country’s internet growth and, ultimately, the global success of India’s digital economy.”