Serverfarm has announced that CRN has named Serverfarm on its Data Centre 50 list for 2022. This esteemed list honours the most prominent data centre providers and suppliers for their overall influence on the channel, range of services and total market impact.

CRN’s Data Centre 50 list, decided by the publication’s editors, is an essential resource leveraged by the channel along with decision-makers that proves honourees ensure peak operational performance and maximum efficiency to support digital infrastructure. In addition to Serverfarm, this list includes the world’s largest providers of servers, storage, power management, and network infrastructure combined with today’s leading colocation and public cloud giants.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to our strategy of developing modern facilities and solutions designed for the next generation and delivering critical capacity in the most efficient way possible,” says Avner Papouchado, Founder and CEO of Serverfarm. “As we continue to expand globally, sustainability and our commitment to empowering enterprises with leading data centre management solutions to support transformation remains paramount and is stronger than ever. We are honoured to be recognized on CRN’s 2022 Data Centre 50 List beside the most influential providers in the industry today.”

This elite distinction complements Serverfarm’s recent investments, including expanding into the Middle East with its first hyperscale data centre in Israel, ISR1. In 2021, the company also boosted capacity at its Atlanta facility and strategically acquired LAX1, a 12MW facility in the sought-after Los Angeles market.

“CRN’s 2022 Data Centre 50 list recognizes industry-leading suppliers that expertly support data centre growth within the IT channel landscape and are helping reshape the digital world,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These companies continue to prove that their commitment toward ongoing data centre innovation is unparalleled, as are the services and support they offer to their communities.”