Vultr, a privately-held cloud computing platform, has announced the launch of Vultr CDN. This content delivery service pushes content closer to the edge without compromising security. Vultr now enables global content and media caching, empowering its worldwide community with services for scaling websites and web applications.

Traditional content delivery networks are incredibly complex, leaving businesses and web developers needing help to configure, manage, and optimise infrastructure cost-effectively and in a timely manner. They require immediate access to a powerful, scalable, and global content delivery network to accelerate digital content distribution and keep up with customer demand.

The launch of Vultr CDN marks the next phase of the company’s growth as a leading cloud computing platform. By adding global content caching and delivery to Vultr’s existing cloud infrastructure, the service simplifies infrastructure operations with unbeatable price-to-performance starting at $10/month, with the industry’s lowest bandwidth costs. For those requiring the highest performance CPUs, Vultr also offers unique high-frequency plans powered by high clock speed CPUs and NVMe local storage, optimised for websites and content management systems.

Purpose-built for performance-driven businesses, Vultr CDN delivers a network for fast, secure, and reliable content distribution and is optimised for content acceleration, API caching, image optimisation and more. Seamless integrations with Vultr Cloud Compute enable it to scale automatically and intelligently by selecting the best location for content delivery, thereby optimising user requests to save time and money.

Vultr CDN is now available for use as a beta service with a full release in February.