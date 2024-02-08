Spa Communications, a PR, social media and content marketing agency, providing integrated communications for B2B technology, sustainability, data centres and digital infrastructure businesses, has proudly announced its corporate partnership with West Kent Mind, a mental health charity in the Sevenoaks, Tonbridge & Malling, and Tunbridge Wells districts.

In doing so, Spa has become West Kent Mind’s first ever Change Maker, a collaboration which marks a significant step towards fostering positive change and prioritising mental well-being within the West Kent community.

As the pioneering Change Maker, Spa Communications is initiating a comprehensive approach to mental health advocacy within the agency and supporting the well-being of its staff. This includes providing mental health training, with dedicated mental health first aiders within the team alongside initiatives which aim to foster open and honest conversations surrounding mental well-being, creating a culture that values and supports individuals on their mental health journey.

The partnership also aims to make a lasting impact on the well-being of team members within the agency and support the work of West Kent Mind. A 2022 research report carried out by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) also found that 91% of PR professionals had experienced poor mental health in the past, further amplifying the need for open, honest and supportive working environments, and the prioritisation of mental health initiatives within the industry.

“At Spa, we’ve long championed the health and well-being of our friends and colleagues, and recognise that we must create a supportive working environment to help relieve some of the pressures placed on PR and communications teams,” says Rory Flashman, Director, Spa Communications. “As a family-run business, we believe in creating a culture of care, where everyone looks after one another. Our partnership with West Kent Mind reflects those values entirely and is another crucial step towards reinforcing that culture – showing that mental health and well-being are more important today, than ever.”

In addition to its new corporate partnership with West Kent Mind, Spa also has several initiatives to support its staff in place. They include health insurance through Vitality, which offers a host well-being and exercise incentives through its corporate partnerships, a fully hybrid-remote working policy, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments with Fairtrade and Mbedza.

“West Kent Mind is thrilled to be working shoulder to shoulder with Spa Communications to develop a fruitful partnership. Spa Communications has become West Kent Mind’s inaugural Change Maker, which means they have nailed their colours to the mast and are committed to working together to look after the mental health and wellbeing of their staff,” says Michelle Boakes, Head of Development and Sustainability for West Kent Mind. “By collaborating closely with like-minded businesses such as Spa Communications, we can join forces and create a positive voice for mental health.”

Spa Communications invites the community to join in this collective effort, working hand in hand with West Kent Mind to create a community where mental health is not just acknowledged, but actively supported.