Tintri has announced two new offerings that will enable customers to leverage the advantages of a cloud infrastructure.

Tintri Cloud Platform (TCP) leverages the efficiency, transparency and flexibility that its customers rely on without the hardware investment.

Tintri Cloud Engine (TCE) is a container-driven VMstore platform that allows current customers to add a hybrid cloud deployment to their existing infrastructure.

Tintri Cloud Platform: Integration of VMstore environments

TCP enables customers to experience the benefits of its VMstore-powered managed cloud infrastructure. It is a full turnkey offering that provides scalability and flexibility, delivering host-in-cloud as well as process-in-cloud capabilities. It also offers Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), ensuring continuity of critical workloads in the event of a disaster.

TCE virtual platform compliments VMstore T7000 Series in simple cloud deployment

Tintri Cloud Engine decouples with its AI-powered software from the VMstore T7000 hardware platform.

It provides customers with the flexibility to deploy its technologies outside of the private data centre. TCE is purpose-built for virtualised workloads, opening the door to new levels of infrastructure efficiency in hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Running in the cloud as a container, it provides enhanced data protection, enabling snapshots of on-prem workloads to be replicated to cloud-based storage, leveraging Tintri Native Async Replication. With TCE snapshot replication, customers leverage the cost-efficiencies of cloud storage while increasing disaster recovery capabilities and ransomware protection.

With the massive influx of data and mobile workforces over the past few years, there is a critical need to implement a more flexible and interconnected IT ecosystem to manage the size and complexity of applications. TCE is designed to address this shift in the IT market and will give users a complete view into their hybrid cloud needs.

