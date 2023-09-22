Datapath has announced additional functionality and capability to its Aetria solution, which further enables control rooms to benefit from its ‘anything , anywhere’ ethos.

Aetria is Datapath’s unique solution for multipoint video management and control, and has introduced the Aligo TX100, along with multi-head source support for its Arqa workstation, plus remote shutdown, reboot, and power up of Aetria Wall Controllers that combine to take Aetria capabilities further than ever before.

These latest innovations bring even broader scope to managing video sources, as well as providing end users with a more efficient, clutter-free and eco-friendly control room environment.

Aligo TX100 Quad HD / single 4K AVoIP transmitter

The Aligo TX100 is a highly scalable transmitter, which can ingest a single 4K source, or up to four independent HD sources for IP distribution to any suitable endpoint in an Aetria solution. Each source also has a dedicated USB connection for independent KVM control.

Alongside the visually lossless stream of each connected source, Datapath’s SQX technology provides a simultaneous compressed stream for transmission across low-bandwidth networks, integration with third-party systems, or archiving.

With a single 10GB connection to the AV network, it provides a cost-effective solution for bringing HD sources into Aetria. Routing up to four independent HD sources over the 10GB connection reduces the cabling and switch ports required.

H.264 & H.265 IP encode, distribution, and display

With support for the ActiveSQX2 IP encode/decode card, Aetria now provides capabilities for encoding content to h.264 or h.265. Encoded streams can be unicast or multicast across the Aetria network, then decoded for display and monitoring on configured video walls and operator workstations. Streams can be encrypted as needed, to provide enterprise-grade security when encoding and transmitting content between endpoints.

Multi-head source support for Arqa workstation

Sources with multiple graphics outputs (multi-head) are now supported in Datapath’s Arqa workstation, where operators can access them with full keyboard and mouse control. Multi-headed sources can also be displayed on Aetria Wall Controllers, either individually or collectively as part of a pre-configured window.

This provides more flexibility for the user, as well as freeing up desktop real estate, with considerable saving s on additional screen investment costs, and of course, their subsequent power usage.

Remote shutdown, reboot, and power up of Aetria Wall Controllers

Video wall controllers connected to the Aetria system can now be shutdown, rebooted, or started (via Wake-on-LAN) from Aetria Command Centre.

This can be useful when installing and configuring video wall controllers that are located away from the video wall screens. It can also be used to allow equipment to be easily powered down, when not in use to save energy, allowing for a quick and efficient energy saving process for non 24/7/365 operations.

