Quantum has announced new pre-configured bundles to make it even easier to purchase and deploy Quantum ActiveScale Cold Storage, an S3-enabled object storage solution architected for both active and cold data sets, that reduce cold storage costs by up to 60%.

With the massive amount of data that customers need to retain for business and compliance purposes, they are using both public and private cloud resources to store and manage it, driven by their budget, the frequency with which they need to access the data, and their data protection requirements. With ActiveScale, customers can build their own cloud storage resource to control costs and ensure fast, easy access to their data for compliance, analysis, and to gather insights to drive business forward.

As a leading ‘outperformer’ in the latest GigaOm Object Storage: Enterprise Radar Report, ActiveScale combines advanced object store software with hyperscale tape technology to provide massively scalable, highly durable, and extremely low-cost storage for archiving cold data, enabling organisations to maintain control of their most valuable data assets and unlock value in cold data over years and decades without unpredictable and expensive access fees.

Whether customers are developing solutions for life and Earth sciences, media production, government programs, web services, IoT infrastructure, or video surveillance, ActiveScale is ideal for unstructured data management, data analytics and AI workloads, active archiving, and long-term retention and protection of massive datasets.

To simplify purchasing, ActiveScale Cold Storage is now available in pre-configured bundles, complete with all the components that customers need to easily deploy the solution. The bundles are available in four standard capacity sizes — small, medium, large and extra large — ranging from 10PB up to 100PB.