Spectra Logic has announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies to integrate Wasabi cloud storage with the Spectra Vail unified data management solution. With the integration, Spectra Vail customers can now take advantage of Wasabi’s storage service, with no fees for egress or API requests, to further optimise data storage costs and accessibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

By ensuring that data resides in the location where it brings the most value and at optimal cost, Vail enables organisations to extend their data centres, unifying on-premises storage with Wasabi hot cloud storage for a modern, scalable hybrid cloud architecture.

This announcement builds upon Spectra’s previous integration of Wasabi with Spectra StorCycle software for digital preservation. StorCycle is designed to archive and manage terabytes to petabytes of unstructured data without sacrificing data availability. Delivering policy-driven automation, StorCycle provides the flexibility to choose the most optimal tier of storage for data based on its frequency of access. The Spectra Vail and Wasabi integration takes this capability one step further by providing organisations managing data in a distributed workflow with universal access to data in a single namespace, and automated data placement across multiple clouds and sites.

“As enterprise data continues to grow, IT professionals are turning to cloud storage for the instant scalability and flexibility that the cloud offers. However, this raises the challenge of managing data between on-premises and cloud storage in an efficient, intuitive and cost-effective manner,” says Whit Jackson, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Media and Entertainment, Wasabi Technologies. “With Spectra Vail software, organisations can easily manage data from a single view across virtually any environment and move data in and out of Wasabi hot cloud storage without incurring ingress or egress fees, thereby enabling true storage cost optimisation.”

“With most industries experiencing massive data growth, many IT customers are planning ahead to accommodate future data expansion,” says Betsy Doughty, Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Spectra Logic. “Spectra Vail software in combination with Wasabi enables organisations to enhance their data centres by providing the ability to transfer data back and forth seamlessly to the most optimal storage tier, whether that be on-premises, in Wasabi’s cloud storage, or both.”