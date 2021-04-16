Google has announced its newest Cloud region in Warsaw is now open, marking Google Cloud’s 25th location worldwide and the first cloud region to be opened in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The new Cloud region provides companies from Poland and the neighbouring countries with access to the most advanced cloud infrastructure in the world.

Google Cloud regions are part of the company’s global network that allows clients and partners to use the comprehensive portfolio of cloud products and services, deploy applications and move their IT systems to the cloud.

The Warsaw region will ensure low latency and offer the standard suite of Google Cloud services, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

During the virtual press conference, Magdalena Dziewguć, Google Cloud’s country manager in Poland says, “Companies of all sizes and from every industry based in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe now have access to the cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, as well as the full-scale computing power of our global network.

“We hope that the new Google Cloud region will also help in recovery from the pandemic and will contribute to a thriving digital economy in Poland and the neighbouring countries.”

Among the Google customers in Poland already using its cloud services are PKO Bank Polski, Poland’s largest commercial bank, the country’s leading retailer LPP, as well as the region’s most dynamically growing startups: appointments scheduling platform Booksy, travel booking company eSky and digital learning pioneer Brainly.

Artur Waliszewski, Google’s regional business director in Central and Eastern Europe comments, “This is another milestone in our commitment to Poland. It will also create additional opportunities for companies across CEE.

“Since our first office opened in Warsaw 15 years ago, we’ve been continuously working with our partners across multiple industries to help them build digital businesses and expand internationally. Now, with the major opportunities made possible by cloud computing, we want to help them leap forward and become global leaders.”

Google first announced its intention to open the Cloud region in Warsaw in 2019, when it signed a strategic partnership with Poland’s Domestic Cloud Provider (Chmura Krajowa).

Earlier this year, Google also said that it is going to grow its Cloud engineering hub in Warsaw and named Dan Decasper, Google vice president, as the new head of the site. It will also expand its office in the city of Wrocław, by creating a team of specialists supporting enterprises’ implementations of cloud technologies.