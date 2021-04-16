Japanese telecoms company NTT has announced that its Global Data Centres Americas division has opened a new 16 megawatt data centre in the region of Silicon Valley in California.

The announcement, which was made on 13 April, saw the opening of the new SV1 centre become NTT’ sixth U.S. campus and third data centre opening this year after three other campuses in Chicago, Illinois, and Oregon in February.

An additional data centre VA5 is also opening this year, expanding NTT’s Ashburn campus.

Talking of the announcement, Doug Adams, CEO for the Global Data Centres Americas division of NTT, says: “We are excited to open this new data centre in the highly sought-after Silicon Valley market as it represents the next step in our strategic expansion to all key U.S. markets.

“We’re continuing to put our clients at the centre by meeting them where they want to be – in this case in the tech capital of the world – and evaluating options for future expansion,” he adds.

According to NTT, the construction of the SV1 is designed around earthquake protection with an advanced base isolation system in place to absorb and reduce shocks from major earthquakes.

VP of Construction and Design for the Global Data Centres Americas division of NTT Ltd., Brittany Miller, comments: “All providers in the Santa Clara region build data centres to withstand earthquakes, but our base isolation design goes a step further.

“Not only does it protect the physical four-story building, but it also protects the mission-critical IT equipment and infrastructure inside the building from strong earthquakes.

“This system has been proven to work in several data centres in Japan, which is known for having severe earthquakes, and we wanted to add that extra peace of mind for our clients in Silicon Valley,” she says.

The building consists of a combination of triple-friction pendulum pedestals and viscous dampers to dissipate energy and reduce building displacement, claims NTT.

The data centre includes 64,000 sq. ft of data floor space and is a total of four storeys high with “vaults to support the demands of organisations of any size, ” NTT says.

The company also states that the SV1 comes with “plenty of on-site amenities”, which include business-ready conference rooms, eight hoteling stations equipped with Wi-Fi, and a break room with a dedicated lounge and kitchen area.

Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centres division, says: “The Silicon Valley SV1 Data Centre reinforces our investment in the U.S. data centre market and commitment to growth for our clients.

“With NTT’s flexible, scalable, secure infrastructure and full-stack services, SV1 will accommodate the needs of a variety of clients, helping them achieve their business objectives.

“Clients today are looking for a growing, worldwide data centre provider and this adds one more to NTT’s global data centre portfolio that spans more than 20 countries and regions, including our five other U.S. campuses,” he concludes.