Centreon has announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its new Software as a Service (SaaS) monitoring platform, Centreon Cloud. Centreon Cloud will bring more value and an optimised time-to-market delivery for global customers and managed service providers with a robust, market-proven, agile, and cost-effective monitoring solution.

Centreon Cloud runs on AWS

Announced during the Centreon Summit 2021, Centreon Cloud is a new SaaS IT Monitoring Platform giving organisations, no matter their size, maximum flexibility for their monitoring projects. After a successful Beta phase during which Centreon fine-tuned technical and operational details with selected customers, Centreon Cloud has entered a six-month Controlled Availability phase and has been commercially available in selected regions as of March 1, 2022. This SaaS offering will become generally available to all markets later this year. AWS teams have been working with Centreon from the beginning to provide guidance in designing a Cloud Native solution and selecting appropriate services offering an optimal cost/security/performance combination.

Marc-Antoine Hostier, Centreon Chief Operating Officer says, “The market, and many of our existing customers, are embracing a Cloud-First strategy. This means that we not only need to monitor cloud infrastructures, but also need to have a monitoring platform that runs in the cloud itself. Today, with Centreon Cloud, we are responding to a growing market demand for full SaaS monitoring solutions and support our customers in their digitalisation and migration strategies to the cloud, whether they are Cloud-First, Multi-Cloud or Hybrid. Being ready for tomorrow’s infrastructure, today, is what we offer with Centreon Cloud. “

The Centreon Cloud platform will serve clients by automatically discovering and monitoring Cloud Infrastructure within minutes, with zero-config alerting and no-code connectivity and integrations to 700+ asset types. At the same time, it can monitor on-premises legacy and edge equipment, providing a unique Cloud-to-Edge visibility. The benefit for customers will add tremendous value across the industry.

Julien Mathis, Centreon CEO and Co-Founder comments, “Our customers choose Centreon because our solutions allow them to easily monitor 100% of their infrastructure, whether it’s cloud, legacy, edge, or at the edge of the network, with unparalleled integration flexibility. Now they have the choice to subscribe to Centreon Cloud, so that they can focus on their core business and let us provide a turnkey service.”

Centreon reaches the Validated Stage of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Software Path

Centreon has achieved another milestone on its journey as an AWS Partner Network member. By completing the Foundational Technical (FTR) and the Well Architected (WAR) Reviews for Centreon Cloud, Centreon has now reached the Validated stage of the AWS Partner Network Software Path.

Julien Mathis, CEO-Co-founder and Marc-Antoine Hostier, Chief Operating Officer at Centreon says, “We are very happy to become an AWS Partner. With this strategic AWS relationship, we enter a new phase of growth for Centreon. With AWS, we are delivering Centreon Cloud, our SaaS monitoring platform. The APN program also allows us valuable access to the deep expertise of AWS and its partners, which is crucial for our international growth.”

Meet and greet Centreon Cloud at AWS Summits

Centreon will demonstrate the Centreon Cloud and its Cloud-to-Edge monitoring capabilities at AWS Summit events in Paris (April 12), London (April 27), Milan (June 21 and 22), Toronto (June 22 and 23) and New York City (July 12 and 13).

IT Operations teams will be able to meet with Centreon experts at various AWS Summit events globally, enabling them to discuss the challenges of deploying state-of-art cloud technologies while still maintaining legacy infrastructure, and how end-to-end visibility on critical workflow enables business observability.