Aruba has announced that it is ready to enter the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship with the arrival of the Aruba Cloud MotoE Team. As both, the manager and title sponsor of the team, this is a new journey for Aruba into the world of sport. The project runs parallel to one undertaken with customers in the construction of a new cloud platform, which is now complete.

There are several challenges that unite cloud technologies and the motor industry. First and foremost, sustainability, a key topic associated for cloud technologies as businesses look for more innovative and environmentally friendly products. The virtualisation of computational resources that underlies cloud computing, for example, allows for a reduction in the use of servers, and therefore, a reduction in emissions or when using clean energy, saving of natural resources.

Furthermore, the continuous search for performance optimisation also unites the two industries. Cloud technologies are crucial across all spheres, both at a business level, but also in everyday life. For this reason, cloud developers are always looking to save energy through increasing the efficiency of infrastructure and optimising the use of resources. Similarly, the MotoE team is a starting point from where Ducati can experiment and develop technologies that could, in the future, be used on road motorbikes and offer customers increasingly sustainable and clean vehicles.

The international dimension of the project is also particularly exciting, as over the years, Aruba Cloud has consolidated a significant international presence, becoming a player with more than 200,000 customers served in over 150 countries. Thanks to continuous investments in the innovation of its technology stack, Aruba Cloud is also distributed across the European data centre network.

The riders of the Aruba Cloud MotoE Team will be Chaz Davies, who after retiring from Superbike in 2021, joined the Ducati ERC team in the Endurance World Championship, acting as coach for the Aruba riders in Superbike and Supersport at the same time, and Armando Pontone, who after a stint in the Moto3 category won the National Trophy SS600 in 2021.

The team’s official presentation will be held on 7 March at the Aruba Auditorium in Ponte San Pietro.

