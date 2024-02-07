Zella DC, a provider of micro data centre solutions, has announced a significant partnership with C&C Technology Group, a high-tech infrastructure solutions company. This strategic alliance marks a major step in reshaping the landscape of data centre services in the United States.

Zella DC brings to the table a unique set of capabilities that complements C&C Technology Group’s extensive industry experience. Its portfolio includes both indoor and outdoor micro data centres, as well as scalable containerised data centres. This comprehensive product range provides businesses with a standardised and proven solution to rapidly deploy on-premise data centres in any location.

Josh Mahan, Managing Principal of C&C Technology Group, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, “This collaboration with Zella DC represents a pivotal moment for us at C&C Technology Group. Combining Zella DC’s cutting-edge micro data centre technologies with our extensive market presence and expertise, we are set to offer unparalleled infrastructure solutions that are both efficient and sustainable. We’re excited to bring a new era of data centre solutions to our US customers.”

Angie Keeler, CEO of Zella DC, comments on the partnership, “We are thrilled to join forces with C&C Technology Group. Their deep understanding of the US market and strong customer relations, combined with our innovative approach to micro data centres, will allow us to make a significant impact in the industry. Together, we aim to redefine data centre solutions, focusing on sustainability and efficiency.”

This partnership is expected to not only enhance the service offerings of both companies but also to set new benchmarks in the data centre industry in the US with a focus on innovation, customer service, and environmental sustainability.