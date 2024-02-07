Neterra has successfully affirmed its status as a carbon neutral company, receiving an official certificate from Swiss Gold Standard.

The organisation’s meticulous audit of Neterra’s operations for 2021 and 2022 revealed the need to offset 114 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in pursuit of carbon neutrality. Neterra acted on this recommendation by investing in a substantial 100.8MW wind power project in Belugupa, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Gold Standard will evaluate its environmental impact further. Considering the company’s already implemented strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the organisation will determine if additional emission offsets are necessary.

Neterra embarked on its journey to become a carbon neutral company in early 2021. The company has since transitioned to 100% clean energy sources and enacted comprehensive energy efficiency measures. In its data centres, it has procured and installed cutting-edge, energy efficient cooling systems.

The company’s dedication to sustainability extends to its fleet of electric and hybrid company vehicles. Paper-based records are entirely digitalised, and disposable plastics have been eliminated from offices. Neterra actively engages employees in organised afforestation initiatives, restoring Bulgarian forests by planting thousands of trees. The company’s commitment to renewable energy includes constructing a photovoltaic park adjacent to its data centre park in the village of Stolnik. The initial phase of this project is complete, and upon its culmination, the solar power generation capacity is projected to reach 2MW.

