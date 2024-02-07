Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, and international renewable energy developer, ib vogt, have signed the first data centre renewable energy Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) under Malaysia’s Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP).

The CGPP is an initiative from the Suruhanjaya Tenaga, Malaysia’s Energy Commission, enabling businesses to sign VPPAs and participate in renewable energy projects in Malaysia. A quota of 800MW of solar energy generation capacity is allocated to the programme and developers can apply for a maximum capacity of 30MW with a secured offtaker.

AirTrunk, as the offtaker, will procure renewable energy from the 29.99MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing under the CGPP. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2024.

This announcement builds on AirTrunk’s renewable energy agreements in Hong Kong and Australia. These include a long term PPA for a new solar farm development that will add renewable energy generation capacity into Australia’s grid and a first-of-its-kind renewable energy solution in Hong Kong that will match data centre electricity consumption with local renewable energy certificates.