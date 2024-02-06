Invicti Security and Mend.io have announced a partnership to bring the full spectrum of application security testing and supply chain security tools to customers. This partnership pairs Invicti’s DAST, IAST, and API Security domains with Mend’s SAST, SCA and Container Security solutions, to give customers full code coverage and continuous security.

Balancing development speed and innovation with the best cyber security practices is critical for companies building and deploying software, particularly as bad actors are increasingly creative and agile in their attack methods. A complete stack of AppSec testing tools that prioritise accuracy and scale are necessary to ensure teams can keep pace with both release schedules and security needs.

“The rising number of security vulnerabilities in software results in an ever-changing attack surface, presenting a major challenge to organisations in maintaining and improving their security posture,” says Alvaro Warden, Director of Global Channels and Partnerships at Invicti. “To manage this challenge, companies must have a comprehensive solution that provides speed, accuracy, and coverage in their application security tech stack.”

Invicti and Mend.io saw the opportunity to jointly support customers last year through partner opportunities. They continue to see growing demand for the joint, full-spectrum AppSec testing solution as cloud-native software development is shifting risk attention from the network to the application level.