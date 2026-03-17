Siemens expands data centre ecosystem for AI infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

German multinational technology company Siemens has expanded its data centre partner ecosystem to support the growth of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure, focusing on the integration of compute, power, and operational systems.

The expansion includes a strategic investment in Emerald AI, a collaboration with PhysicsX, and the integration of energy storage technologies from Fluence.

As AI adoption accelerates, data centre operators are facing increasing constraints around power availability and grid connection timelines. Siemens says the expanded ecosystem is intended to improve flexibility across infrastructure, helping operators scale capacity while maintaining reliability in power-constrained environments.

Coordinating compute and energy systems

Emerald AI’s technology enables AI workloads to shift in time and location to align with grid conditions, allowing data centre demand to respond dynamically to available power. This approach is designed to reduce peak demand pressures and support faster grid connections.

Fluence’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) are intended to help operators manage large-scale AI workloads by shaping energy demand and supporting more predictable load profiles. The systems can also provide on-site power during grid constraints or outages, supporting operational continuity.

In addition, Siemens is working with PhysicsX to apply physics-based AI modelling to data centre power distribution systems. Using simulation data, the approach enables engineers to model thermal behaviour in real time, reducing design times and supporting optimisation for dynamic AI workloads.

Siemens said the combined ecosystem brings together workload orchestration, energy infrastructure, and AI-driven modelling to address the growing complexity of data centre design and operation as AI demand increases.

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