Panduit expands fibre portfolio with fusion splice connectors

Author: Joe Peck

Panduit, a manufacturer of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has introduced OmniSplice, a new range of fusion-spliced fibre optic connectors designed for data centres, edge environments, and enterprise networks.

The addition expands the company’s fibre optic portfolio with connectors aimed at supporting high-performance connectivity and faster installation in modern network infrastructure.

OmniSplice connectors are designed for use with standard fusion splicing equipment, allowing integration into existing installation and maintenance workflows without requiring additional tools or modifications.

Panduit says the connectors are intended to support consistent performance while reducing installation time.

Integrated design for simplified deployment

A key feature of the OmniSplice range is the integration of the splice point within the connector housing. This removes the need for additional components such as pigtails, helping to reduce space requirements and simplify installation.

The connectors include pre-assembled fibre stubs and a holder design intended to support the fusion splicing process, aiming to improve consistency and reduce the likelihood of installation errors.

According to Panduit, the design is suited to environments where rapid deployment or maintenance is required, including moves, adds, and changes, as well as repair work under time constraints.

The launch reflects continued growth in fibre optic infrastructure across data centres, enterprise LANs, and edge applications, where there is increasing demand for solutions that can be integrated efficiently into existing systems.

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