Panduit has introduced the SmartZone Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) family to EMEA region, delivering simple to install and use, highly efficient and reliable power with the capability to integrate into Panduit’s SmartZone DCIM software and provide intelligent systems and environmental alerts, consistent power protection and backup for critical computer ITE. The SmartZone UPS family offers excellent electrical performance, intelligent battery management and a long lifespan (with lithium-ion units offering 97% efficiency). Compliant with ENERGY STAR 2.0, EMC, and safety standards, it is guaranteed that the SmartZone UPS meets the continually growing power demands of data centre, enterprise, and edge IT equipment.

The rack-mounted SmartZone UPS family focuses on high reliability, power density, efficiency, and secure manageability. This UPS range offers models with various power ratings, configurations, and battery types to meet application-specific needs, and includes 1-3kVA, 5-10kVA and 10/15/20kVA online double conversion units, equipped with powerful and maintenance-free batteries. All SmartZone UPS units offer a 79mm (3.5in) touch screen colour display. The screen auto-detects the UPS mounting orientation and auto-rotates to support horizontal in-rack installation or vertical tower installation.

Three-phase UPS

Developed for critical computer environments, such as data centres and edge, Panduit’s SmartZone UPS’ offer an integrated solution with UPS connectivity with multiple external battery packs (EBP) and an external Maintenance Bypass Switch (MBS). For larger systems the UPS can be configured as three-phase in/three-phase out high-density UPS, or as three-phase in/single-phase out high-density UPS. Digital signal processor controlled, the units offer superior reliability, high power efficiency and constant self-protection and self-diagnostics to provide maximum system availability. The battery charging current is user selectable, allowing the battery charging parameters to be optimised for utilisation and battery life. Furthermore, the system offers innovative three-stage charging to extend service life and guarantee fast charging.

Efficient ECO mode

The UPS can be manually configured to operate in either normal or ECO mode. Normal mode (online double conversion) is the default mode for the UPS unit and operates as a stable pure sine wave AC output and charges the battery. When in normal mode and the load is not critical, the UPS can be set to ECO mode to increase the efficiency of the power supplied.

SmartZone

As an intelligent UPS solution, the SmartZone UPS can be integrated into common control and monitoring systems, such as the cloud based DCIM application SmartZone Cloud. This web-based application can manage, monitor, and control energy consumption, environmental data, security components, connectivity, and IT resources. For secure infrastructure monitoring, the SmartZone cloud application collects and processes real-time data from the integrated systems and sends timely alerts to prevent potential failures. This allows risks to be efficiently minimised and costly system failures to be prevented.