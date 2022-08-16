What implications do Amsterdam’s sleep state regulations have for global data centres? Can the sector self-regulate, or will it require legislation to harness the power reduction benefits of putting unused IT into a sleep state? Ed Ansett, Founder and Chairman of i3 Solutions Group and Damien Wells, Managing Director of Spa Communications, discuss sleep state technology, how it could help sector sustainability and the challenges surrounding its implementation, especially for colocation companies.

www.i3.solutions

www.spacomms.com