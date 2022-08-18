Now in its fourth year, and following the huge success of its 2021 event, The National Cyber Awards is returning to London on 26th September 2022.

Based near Olympia, the Novotel London West will again be the venue for this prestigious and independent event which will recognise individuals, teams and organisations for their achievements within the cyber and digital sectors.

This year the ceremony and black-tie dinner will be sponsored jointly by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CiiSec), National Crime Agency (NCA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Systal Security Solutions and Palo Alto Networks.

Angela McLean, Commissioner of the City of London Police and NPCC Lead on Cyber Crime, says “The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) is delighted for a fourth year to be a headline sponsor for these awards that recognise not just the best talent and products in the industry, but also the unsung cyber heroes and those seeking to help others in every sector.”

Simon Turner, Regional Vice President, WEUR at Palo Alto Networks says: “The National Cyber Awards are a wonderful way to celebrate and reward those in the cyber security industry who work tirelessly to keep us safe online. Palo Alto Networks is proud to be sponsoring the awards and recognise organisations and individuals who secure our digital way of life; the winners are an inspiration to everyone across the sector.”

Mike Loginov, Executive Vice President, Systal Security Solutions says, “Systal Security Solutions is committed to the online safety, security and resilience of our customers, stakeholders and employees.

“With 100% customer retention over the 13 years, Systal delivers exceptional service and a flexible approach to protecting our customers against those that would do them harm. Today, with offices in 39 countries and a global team almost 2000 strong and growing, our innovative and integrated approach across IT/OT/IoT and physical security covers the entire digital ecosystem.

“As a sector employer of choice and proud sponsor of The National Cyber Awards 2022, we are excited to celebrate the organisations and talented individuals leading innovation, helping to reduce cyber crime, and protecting citizens online.”

Rachael Shattock, Event Director, International Cyber Expo adds, “The Nineteen Group and International Cyber Expo are pleased to support The National Cyber Awards 2022. Cyber crime has fast become one of the most important, and indeed dynamic areas of the security industry, and these awards are a fantastic way to recognise the most exceptional innovations, inspiring organisations and leading stars within the cyber security industry.”

With the cyber threat landscape ever changing, it’s important to recognise the work that goes into keeping us safe. The National Cyber Awards were designed to allow employees of organisations such as the Ministry of Defence, National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre to be nominated in-house and receive national recognition where appropriate.

The Awards remain totally independent, free to enter and sponsors ensure that every finalist receives a free ticket to the black-tie ceremony and dinner. This allows anyone to enter without any financial constraint or obligations.

Two new awards have been announced this year:

The MoD Cyber Award 2022

Christine Maxwell, Director of Cyber Defence and Risk for the Ministry of Defence, comments: “The National Cyber Awards recognise the outstanding contributions of many teams and individuals who protect us across numerous sectors. With cyber related warfare becoming an increasingly important part of the United Kingdom’s Government and defence cyber strategies, I am delighted that a special award for Ministry of Defence military and civilian staff will be presented at this year’s awards.”

The NCA Cyber Award 2022

Graeme Biggar, Director General of the National Crime Agency, says: “The National Cyber Awards allow us to recognise the exceptional work undertaken every day to tackle cyber crime and increase the UK’s resilience against this threat. “Post-pandemic, the world is even more dependent on a secure and reliable cyber-space. At the same time, the cyber crime threat is increasing, with more sophisticated and high-profile attacks against the UK’s critical national infrastructure, businesses and people.

“The NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) leads the UK’s incident response to high-end cyber criminality, working closely with regional police forces, government agencies and international law enforcement partners. This collaborative response is key to bringing cyber criminals to justice and protecting our national security.”

By popular demand, the organisers will again host the International Cyber Book Fair in the afternoon at the Novotel London West preceding the awards. This is free for budding and established authors to promote and undertake book signings for their cyber-related books

The organisers are grateful to The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park who will be presenting an interactive exhibition of historic wartime computers and decoders for guests.

www.thenationalcyberawards.com

www.internationalcyberexpo.com