iM Data Centres has joined the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA), becoming part of a historic group of companies committed to reducing carbon in digital infrastructure materials, products, and power. As a company committed to redefining sustainability in the data centre, eliminating unnecessary resource depletion, integrating renewable energy and more across its entire spectrum of design, engineering, processes and products, iM Data Centres’ participation in this accord aligns perfectly with its own dedications to ESG as a core pillar of operations.

“We established iMasons to unite the builders of the digital age,” says Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons. “The ICA represents an unprecedented collaboration between leading digital infrastructure companies to accelerate our journey to carbon neutrality. We are uniting to coordinate and multiply the efforts of the ICA firms to make meaningful and sustained progress toward that goal, and we are thrilled to welcome iM Data Centres into the accord.”

In 2021, seven million data centres worldwide represented 105GW of power capacity, consuming 594TWhs of energy, reports iMasons. This equates to 2.4% of global energy consumption. Currently, there is no universal labelling system or mechanism to measure embodied carbon over the life of the materials used to build data centre facilities or the products that fill them.

“It is essential that we have an open standard to report carbon in data centre materials, products and power consumption methods,” comments Michael Roark, Founder and CEO of iM Data Centres. “Without it, there are no real, meaningful metrics to inform our contribution or direction, making progress difficult. iM has built its solutions to deliver quality and sustainable innovation whilst sincerely helping the planet and its residents. Our ESG initiatives include tracking detailed measurements and results for climate risk reduction and resilience, land and water health, waste reduction, economic and community improvement and supply chain management. Still, there is so much we must do – and it must be done now. We are honoured to be a part of the ICA and to join together with similarly dedicated entities in this industry, and we look forward to our collective journey.”

www.imdatacenters.com

www.imasons.com