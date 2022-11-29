Legrand has strengthened its foothold in the UK critical power market with the acquisition of Sheffield-based UPS specialist, Power Control.

Power Control protects clients critical power loads, helping them to avoid unplanned downtime and already has Legrand’s own UPS solutions in its product portfolio.

The acquisition is the latest development of Legrand’s successful growth strategy, which is focused on increasing market share, both in new technology sectors and geographical regions.

Pascal Stutz, CEO of Legrand UK and Ireland, says, “We want to develop our presence in the UK within the critical power and UPS vertical markets. Power Control has a long and successful history in the UK, making it a fantastic opportunity to help us realise our growth ambitions.”

Tom Nicholson, Managing Director of Power Control, says, “As part of the Legrand Group, we see a major opportunity to leverage the company’s considerable, globally-gained expertise to broaden our opportunities. It will allow us to work on new projects across an array of sectors, including data centre, healthcare and building management, where continuity of mission critical power supply is crucial.

“Being part of a large-scale, international group will undoubtedly help us continue to meet the demands of our customers and whilst giving them added peace of mind – covering everything from sales, installation and commissioning through to after-sales support and service.”

The acquisition will allow Power Control and Legrand to help customers ensure that they have the right UPS and other mission critical power solutions in place to meet potential supply volatility over the coming months.

Tom Nicholson adds, “Customers want to ensure that their UPS is in good condition and those that don’t have a backup solution may be thinking that it is the right time to invest. There is also an ever-increasing focus on energy efficient UPS solutions, with customers already asking us if UPS technology can help them manage their energy usage and power grid interaction.

“When you add in the interest of different technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries, and local, renewable energy supplies, Power Control is helping customers thanks to our innovative solutions. For example, we’ve recently integrated a UPS with hydrogen fuel cells, and we see the demand for this type of solution only increasing.”

Pascal Stutz adds: “Power Control’s track record speaks for itself. In terms of the UPS/hydrogen fuel cell solution, we think there’s great potential to explore ways in which we can expand this technology, both in the UK and across other geographies. It also ties into Legrand’s approach to sustainability, supporting customers as they look to meet net zero targets.”