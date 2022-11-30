H5 Data Centers and Comcast Business have announced the expansion of their national collaboration at 505 Marquette, a 225,000ft² carrier hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Comcast Business now offers a redundant, 100G capable point-of-presence (PoP) at the carrier hotel in support of H5 Data Centers’ customers and tenants. This latest collaboration in Albuquerque builds upon the parties’ broader national relationship in markets such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seattle.

Companies in Albuquerque can benefit from a suite of network solutions offered by Comcast Business, including Metro Ethernet Forum-compliant data connectivity offerings such as Ethernet Network Service (ENS), Ethernet Private Line (EPL), Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI). In addition, Comcast Business can provide advanced offerings such as direct cloud on-ramp services, DDoS mitigation and ActiveCore based software-defined networking offerings like SD-WAN with Unified Threat Management (UTM) services enabled.

“505 Marquette has long served as one of Albuquerque’s most interconnected access points,” says Josh Simms, Founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. “Comcast Business manages one of the most important networks in New Mexico and can greatly contribute to the communications service ecosystem at 505 Marquette.”

“As business demand for cloud and data storage solutions continues to rise, it is critical for network solution providers to pursue partnerships with data centres, both to bolster network redundancy and support, as well as to help ensure that assets critical to a business’ operations are appropriately managed,” says Robert Thompson, Vice President of Comcast Business in the Mountain West. “We believe that our deepened collaboration with H5 Data Centers will further enable companies to focus on and optimise the security, performance and availability of their network operations across several markets.”