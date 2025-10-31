Danfoss to showcase DC technologies at SuperComputing 2025

Author: Joe Peck

Danfoss, a Danish manufacturer of mobile hydraulic systems and components, plans to present its data centre cooling and power management technologies at SuperComputing 2025, taking place 18–20 November in St Louis, Missouri, USA.

The company says it will demonstrate equipment designed to support reliability, energy performance, and liquid-cooling adoption in high-density computing environments.

Exhibits will include cooling components, liquid-cooling hardware, and motor-control equipment intended for use across data hall and plant-room applications.

Danfoss notes that increasing data centre efficiency while maintaining uptime remains a central challenge for operators and developers, particularly as AI and high-performance computing drive increases in heat output and power usage.

Peter Bleday, Vice President, Specialty Business Unit and Data Center at Danfoss Power Solutions, says, “Danfoss technologies are trusted by the world’s leading cloud service providers and chip manufacturers with products installed in facilities around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to discuss how we can help them achieve smarter, more reliable, and more sustainable data centre operations.”

Cooling and power management focus

Danfoss will present liquid-cooling components including couplings, hoses, and valve assemblies designed to support leak-tested coolant distribution for rack-level and direct-to-chip cooling.

A smart valve train system providing plug-and-play connection between piping and server racks will also be shown, designed to help optimise coolant flow and simplify installation.

The company’s HVAC portfolio will also feature, including centrifugal compressor technology engineered for high efficiency and low noise in compact installations. Danfoss states that this equipment is designed to support data centre cooling requirements with long-term performance stability.

In addition, the manufacturer will highlight its power-conversion and motor-control portfolio, including variable-frequency drives and harmonic-mitigation equipment intended to support low-PUE facilities.

The business says its liquid-cooled power-conversion modules are designed to support applications such as energy storage and fuel-cell systems within data centre environments.

Danfoss representatives will also discuss the company’s involvement in wider sustainability initiatives, including the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers, where industry stakeholders such as Google and Microsoft collaborate on energy-efficiency and decarbonisation strategies.

