Sabey achieves 25% carbon emissions cut

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has announced a 25.2% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions from a 2018 baseline, even as electrical load under management has continued growth in the same interval.

The company’s 2024 Sustainability Report details progress in environmental performance, technology innovation, and clean energy partnerships intended to rival the global data centre sector.

2024 report highlights

The 2024 report shares data on Sabey’s emissions reductions, energy efficiency improvements, and external partnerships.

The company says it continues to align its emissions reductions with its science-based targets and is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2029.

Key developments from the report include:

· Carbon emissions slashed 25.2% from 2018 baseline

· Pioneering MOU with TerraPower to explore integrating next-generation nuclear energy

· Nine buildings earn ENERGY STAR certification with scores over 90; five receive a score of 99/100

Clear path to net zero

The report outlines the steps Sabey is taking to meet its net-zero goal. These include continued investment in carbon-free energy, improving building operations to reduce energy use, reducing emissions from HVAC and fuel sources, and helping customers better understand their own energy footprints.

Casey Mason, Senior Energy & Sustainability Manager, says, “Data centres are the backbone of the digital economy and [the] AI revolution, but must become stewards of global decarbonisation.

“We are not just on track for net zero by 2029; we’re reimagining how critical digital infrastructure can be both scalable and sustainable for the world’s fastest-growing industries.

“Our work with TerraPower, local utilities, and SBTi showcases the kind of bold collaboration needed for a climate-secure future.”

In alignment with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Sabey reports on emissions and sustainability efforts annually, engaging with external organisations in the process, including CDP, GRESB, EcoVadis, Atrius, and data centre tenants.

The company’s emissions reporting includes both location-based and market-based accounting methods.

For more from Sabey, click here.