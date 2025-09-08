Daikin to showcase cooling at DCD London

Author: Joe Peck

Daikin, a Japanese manufacturer of air conditioning and refrigeration systems, will present its latest data centre cooling technologies at Data Centre Dynamics (DCD) London this September. The company’s team will share strategies to support energy efficiency, operational resilience, and sustainability in mission-critical environments.

The event takes place at the Business Design Centre in London, where delegates will hear how Daikin’s systems are “designed to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and edge processing.”

Cooling systems for high-density environments

Daikin will highlight its glycol-free chillers from the TZ D series, designed to provide enhanced heat transfer while avoiding the risks and maintenance associated with glycol-based systems.

These air-cooled chillers operate from –20°C to +55°C, with options extending to –35°C for colder climates, and feature integrated free cooling to reduce energy use and emissions.

For airside applications, Daikin says it offers:

• Pro-C CRAH units delivering 30–200kW of cooling, with optimised airflow for high-density racks and aisle containment systems

• Pro-W fan arrays providing up to 500kW of cooling, with modular configurations for scalable performance in large-scale data halls

Intelligent control for energy efficiency

The company will also demonstrate its Intelligent Data Center Manager (iDCM), a control platform capable of sequencing up to 20 chillers and pumps. By applying AI and machine learning, iDCM aims to build real-time performance profiles to balance load, extend equipment life, and cut energy use.

Daikin says iDCM can achieve energy savings of up to 20% compared with conventional control, while supporting Tier III and Tier IV resilience requirements. The system is designed to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), and total cost of ownership.

Supporting net-zero targets

Francesco Di Giovanni, Senior Consulting Engineer at Daikin, will host a technical lunch session at DCD London. Drawing on over 15 years of experience across EMEA, he will explore the role of thermal management in the AI era, presenting approaches to improve efficiency, manage system loads, and enable progress towards net zero.

Daikin’s cooling systems use low-GWP refrigerants, reclaimed gases, and modular design to reduce embodied carbon and meet regulatory requirements such as F-Gas and MEES. The company’s vertically integrated supply chain and lifecycle service model aim to ensure long-term reliability in data centre environments.

For more from Daikin, click here.