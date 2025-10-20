Huber+Suhner launches SYNCRO

Author: Joe Peck

Huber+Suhner, a Swiss fibre optic cable manufacturer, has introduced its new SYNCRO family, an integrated, modular timing and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) distribution portfolio, designed to simplify optical timing integration for data centre operators.

Precise time synchronisation, accurate to within nanoseconds, underpins critical services such as global trade, telecommunications, navigation, and scientific measurement.

The SYNCRO system aims to enable operators to integrate optical timing into existing fibre infrastructure, improving performance and reducing the cost and complexity associated with coaxial cabling.

Modular design for reliable, scalable synchronisation

The SYNCRO portfolio seeks to extend transmission distances, reduce the number of GNSS antennas required, and minimise the limitations of traditional cabling.

It builds on Huber+Suhner’s earlier GNSS and Power-over-Fibre (PoF) technologies to deliver precise time synchronisation while maintaining nanosecond accuracy across a network.

PoF allows optical fibre to transmit both timing signals and electrical power to remote antenna assemblies, removing the need for separate cabling or rooftop power connections. This enables operators to use existing fibre networks to deliver GNSS signals and centrally managed power to antenna locations.

Dominik Tibolla, Product Manager at Huber+Suhner, says, “The increasing computing requirements driven by digitalisation, particularly in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, mean that data centre operators must expand capacity efficiently and securely.

“SYNCRO has been developed to help operators scale their infrastructure, enhance monitoring, and ensure high levels of reliability and redundancy.”

Details of the new range

The SYNCRO range is available in three configurations to meet different operational needs:

• SYNCRO Max — offering PoF capability, signal expansion, monitoring, and redundancy for demanding environments

• SYNCRO Eco — which provides signal expansion and monitoring without PoF

• SYNCRO Mini — for applications that do not require PoF or redundancy, while maintaining monitoring and expansion functions

According to Huber+Suhner, moving timing distribution onto fibre eliminates many installation constraints and simplifies planning.

The plug-and-play design, the company asserts, removes transmission distance limits associated with coaxial cabling, reduces the need for reinforced ducting or extensive grounding, and supports secure, long-distance connections between antennas and receivers.

Dominik continues, “SYNCRO gives operators a reliable, cost-effective timing solution that consolidates GNSS antennas and simplifies deployment. This allows infrastructure budgets to be reallocated to higher-value projects while maintaining precise, resilient synchronisation across data centre operations.”

The SYNCRO family will be presented at booth 29 at the International Timing and Sync Forum in Prague, Czech Republic, from 27–30 October.

For more from Huber+Suhner, click here.