Gemtek first to achieve prplWare device certification

Author: Joe Peck

prpl Foundation member company Gemtek Technologies, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of wireless communication products and broadband systems, becomes the first to deliver prplWare-certified devices.

By achieving the certification, Gemtek has evidenced that their devices will behave as expected by operators and that all applications will run consistently across all their prplWare devices. As a result, operators using Gemtek devices with certified prplWare firmware can manage devices spanning multiple generations and silicon platforms, sourced from various suppliers and running complex applications.

“We are proud to see the first certification with Gemtek of what will be many certified devices in the future,” says Leonard Dauphinee, prpl Foundation President, MaxLinear VP, and CTO Broadband Group. “A device running prplWare provides a well-defined set of APIs and predictable behaviour for both the gateway and the applications that operators intend to run on the gateways they offer to their customers. CPE platforms are now being certified as authentic, fully-featured prplWare.”

“At Gemtek, we are true believers in open standards and open source, as we fully share the vision and values of the prpl Foundation,” states Gemtek CEO James Lee. “By working closely with our broadband silicon partners and providing prplWare-certified devices across multiple SoC platforms to its customers, Gemtek can greatly accelerate time to market for operators.

“As the number of RFPs specifying prpl-certified proposals continues to increase, we are proud to be the first to achieve prplWare device certification supporting acceleration and scalability.

“The first two devices certified are a Multi-WAN Gateway, which supports Wi-Fi7 Tri-Band, XGS-PON/5G NR/10G Ethernet, based on MaxLinear silicon, and a Wi-Fi7 Tri-Band Gateway based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing platform.”

“We congratulate Gemtek on delivering the pplWare-certified, carrier-grade OSPv2 platform based on MaxLinear technology,” comments Puneet Sethi, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Network Infrastructure and Carrier Business. “With full Wi-Fi 7 certification, Tri-Band support, and multi-WAN readiness, this platform is primed for operator deployment. We’re proud to see the prpl Foundation ecosystem expanding rapidly and gaining strong traction among MaxLinear’s global customer base.”

The certification follows the official release of the prplWare Certification Program earlier this year, with a standardised test plan and supporting test software on the CDRouter Test Platform from QA Cafe.

“It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of prpl Foundation members, and Gemtek in particular, to get the first devices through the prplWare Certification programme,” concludes Tim Winters, QA Cafe CTO and Chair of the prpl Foundation Testing and Certification Working Group. “We look forward to more and more companies using certification to prove their devices will work the way operators expect and moving the open-source CPE industry forward.”