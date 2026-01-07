SPAL targets data centre cooling needs

Author: Joe Peck

SPAL Automotive, an Italian manufacturer of electric cooling fans and blowers, traditionally for automotive and industrial applications, is preparing to showcase its cooling technology at Data Centre World in London in March 2026, with a particular focus on brushless drive water pumps used in data centre thermal management.

The pumps are designed for stationary applications where cooling demand is continuous and high. They feature software control compatibility – including CAN, PWM, and LIN – supporting precise regulation of coolant flow and temperature.

The company says the pumps consume less power than mechanically driven units and use IP6K9K-rated brushless systems intended to mitigate issues such as overload, reverse polarity, and overvoltage.

The role of cooling components in data centres

Alongside its pumps, SPAL will display its wider cooling portfolio, which includes fans and blowers designed for controlled airflow and heat dissipation.

The company plans to highlight the use of matched replacement components, particularly for systems that rely on coordinated assemblies of fans, pumps, and related controls.

James Bowett, General Manager at SPAL UK, says, “In a world where costs are constantly under pressure, it’s false economy to opt for cheaper parts as this will not only affect the performance of the component itself, but the entire suite of parts within a system.

“The only way to ensure effective, reliable, long-life operation is to replicate the set up installed at the point of manufacture. That means choosing the best calibre parts throughout.”

SPAL states that its products are supplied with a four-year manufacturer’s warranty and are used to help maintain stable conditions for sensitive electronics.

The company highlights that the growth of data centres linked to AI and cloud services is increasing demand for equipment designed specifically for energy efficiency, water use, and controlled cooling.

SPAL will exhibit at Data Centre World on Stand F15, held at ExCeL London on 4–5 March 2026.