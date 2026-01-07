Nostrum, JLL partner for 800MW development in Spain

Author: Joe Peck

Nostrum Data Centers, a developer of sustainable data centre infrastructure across Spain and Europe, has engaged JLL, a global commercial real estate and investment management company, to advance its AI-ready platform in Spain.

Leveraging JLL’s global data centre experience, Nostrum says it is aiming to strengthen its customer engagement strategy and advance Spain’s emergence as a next-generation connectivity hub.

In December 2025, Nostrum announced its data centre assets will be available in 2027, with power and land secured across all sites. The company is developing 500 MW of sustainable IT capacity across Spain, with an additional 300 MW planned for expansion.

The company’s six data centre developments are strategically located throughout Spain to leverage existing connectivity and power infrastructure. Each facility is in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), offering a PUE of 1.1 and a WUE of zero, eliminating water usage for cooling.

Sustainable development in Spain

Gabriel Nebreda, Chief Executive Officer at Nostrum Group, comments, “Nostrum Data Centers has a long-term vision for balancing innovation and sustainability.

“We offer our customers speed-to-market and scalability throughout our various locations in Spain, all while leading a green revolution to ensure development is done the right way as we position Spain as the next connectivity hub.

“We are confident that our engagement with JLL will be able to help us bolster our efforts and achieve our long-term vision.”

Jason Bell, JLL Senior Vice President of Data Center and Technology Services in North America, adds, “Spain has a unique market position with its access to robust power infrastructure; its proximity to Points of Presence (PoPs), internet exchanges, subsea connectivity; and being one of the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) markets.

“JLL is excited to be working with Nostrum Data Centers, providing our expertise and guidance to support their quest to be a leading data centre platform in Spain, as well as position Spain as the next connectivity hub in Europe and beyond.”

