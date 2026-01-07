Schneider Electric names new VP

Author: Joe Peck

Global energy technology company Schneider Electric has appointed Matthew Baynes as Vice President of its Secure Power and Data Centre division for the UK and Ireland.

Matthew takes up the role as both countries see rapid growth in digital infrastructure investment, driven by rising demand from artificial intelligence workloads, accelerated data centre construction, and government-backed initiatives.

Experience across data centre leadership

Matthew has worked in Schneider Electric’s data centre business for nearly 20 years. His most recent position was Global Vice President for Strategic Partners and Cloud and Service Providers, where he led a global team supporting colocation, cloud, and hyperscale customers.

Earlier roles included Global Colocation Segment Director, where he launched the company’s first multi-country account programme, now established as a core element of its global approach.

Matthew has also held senior leadership positions in the UK and Ireland since Schneider Electric acquired APC in 2007 and worked for several years in the Netherlands supporting European operations.

Alongside his corporate responsibilities, Matthew has contributed to industry bodies including techUK and the European Data Centre Association, supporting policy engagement and sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew says, “The UK is one of Europe’s most important and vibrant digital infrastructure hubs and, with AI accelerating demand, the next few years present a major opportunity to strengthen its global leadership position.

“At the same time, Ireland continues to play a critical role in the region’s digital ecosystem, with its data centre market serving key customers globally.

“Data centres are engines for jobs and competitiveness, supporting growth that benefits the digital economy, local communities, and empowering innovation. This is a pivotal moment to shape their role in the UK and Ireland’s digital future, and I’m delighted to accept this new role at such a crucial time.”

Pablo Ruiz-Escribano, Senior Vice President for the Secure Power and Data Centre division in Europe, adds, “Matthew’s deep experience in global strategy and both local and regional execution makes him uniquely positioned to lead our Secure Power business in the UK and Ireland during this critical period of growth.”

Matthew assumes the role with immediate effect.

