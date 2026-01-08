ISE 2026 returns to Barcelona

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 returns to Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via from 3–6 February, inviting attendees to ‘Push Beyond’ the boundaries of cyber security and intelligence. The organisers state that this event is “where visionaries, creators, and innovators unite to shape the future, foster collaboration, and spark new ideas.”

As AV systems become more integrated within enterprise, public sector, and venue settings, they are increasingly subject to the same security risks as conventional IT infrastructures. Whether deployed in control rooms, conferencing platforms, digital signage, smart buildings, or event venues, AV solutions have become prominent targets for threats such as ransomware, data breaches, social engineering, and denial-of-service attacks.

ISE 2026 aims to push beyond to dive deeper into this defining megatrend, the importance of collaboration and innovation, and preparing AV professionals for safeguarding the future from emerging digital threats.

CyberSecurity Summit

On Thursday, 5 February, 09:00–12:00 in CC5.1, ISE 2026 will host the brand-new CyberSecurity Summit, a gathering for AV professionals and business leaders determined to strengthen their organisation’s defences.

Recognising cyber security as a business-critical priority, the Summit will examine its pivotal role in securing public tenders, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining client trust.

Expert speakers will address urgent real-world challenges, guide delegates in pinpointing the most pressing risks, and outline practical, actionable strategies.

During the summit, AV professionals will learn about safeguarding critical systems, navigate evolving regulations like NIS2 and ISO 27001, and transform cyber security from a vulnerability into a strategic advantage.

Attendees should leave equipped with a clear, sector-relevant roadmap to enhance their organisations’ digital resilience in an increasingly connected world.

Summit Chair Pere Ferrer i Sastre, former Director General of the Catalan Police (Mossos d’Esquadra), has extensive experience in public security, digital transformation, regulatory frameworks, and critical infrastructure management. He will facilitate discussions addressing emerging digital threats to the AV and systems integration sectors from years of experience in the field.

Cybersecurity megatrends

This feeds into one of ISE’s defining megatrends for 2026: cyber security. These are environments where safeguarding critical infrastructure and public services against cyber threats has become paramount.

At ISE 2026, you’ll discover how the cyber security ecosystem is pushing beyond boundaries to deliver intelligent, resilient, and secure systems that are equipped to protect public sector operations and ensure ongoing wellbeing amidst evolving digital threats.

Other megatrends include: AI, robotics, smart spaces, sustainability, and tradescape.

Strategies, innovation, and collaboration at ISE Hackathon

Putting cyber security prevention into action, the ISE Hackathon brings together a dynamic community of highly skilled participants, representing top international universities.

For 48 hours, the student participants will engage in rapid networking, collaboration, brainstorming, and innovation engineering to solve a business challenge, before pitching their ideas to the judging panel.

This year, the event will once again offer three separate tracks: cyber security, sustainability, and innovation.

The Hackathon is designed to serve as a catalyst for innovation, challenging participants to address critical security challenges through collaborative problem-solving.

Connect, collaborate, and revolutionise

Sol Rashidi, Chief AI Officer for enterprises, will headline ISE on Wednesday, 5 February 2026. Her keynote, ‘The AI Reality Check: What It Takes to Scale and the Future of Leadership’, will aim to expose the realities of AI beyond the hype, offering practical frameworks and highlighting the importance of AI governance and cyber security for successful scaling.

The organisers say ISE 2026 is “more than just an exhibition; it’s a platform for networking, learning, and discovering new ways to drive value in your organisation.”

With opportunities to meet leading brands, share knowledge with peers, and explore emerging trends in cyber security and AI, those running the event hope every attendee will leave better equipped for the challenges ahead.

Why attend ISE 2026?

Whether you’re focused on enhancing communication within your organisation or delivering unforgettable live experiences, ISE 2026 is the event that brings it all together.

Don’t miss your chance to be at the forefront of industry transformation. Click here to head to the website and register for free with the code ‘dcnnews’ to secure your place.