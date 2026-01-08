Rethinking cooling, power, and design for AI

Author: Joe Peck

In this article for DCNN, Gordon Johnson, Senior CFD Manager at Subzero Engineering, shares his predictions for the data centre industry in 2026.

He explains that surging rack densities and GPU power demands are pushing traditional air-cooling beyond its limits, driving the industry towards hybrid cooling environments where airflow containment, liquid cooling, and intelligent controls operate as a single system.

These trends point to the rise of a fundamentally different kind of data centre – one that understands its own demands and actively responds to them.

Predictions for data centres in 2026

By 2026, the data centre will no longer function as a static host for digital infrastructure; instead, it will behave as a dynamic, adaptive system – one that evolves in real time alongside the workloads it supports. The driving force behind this shift is AI, which is pushing power, cooling, and physical design beyond previously accepted limits.

Rack densities that once seemed impossible – 80 to 120 kW – are now commonplace. As GPUs push past 700 W, the thermal cost of compute is redefining core engineering assumptions across the industry. Traditional air-cooling strategies alone can no longer keep pace. However, the answer isn’t simply replacing air with liquid; what’s emerging instead is a hybrid environment, where airflow containment, liquid cooling, and predictive controls operate together as a single, coordinated system.

As a result, the long-standing divide between “air-cooled” and “liquid-cooled” facilities is fading. Even in high-performing direct-to-chip (DTC) environments, significant residual heat must still be managed and removed by air. Preventing hot and cold air from mixing becomes critical – not just for stability, but for efficiency. In high-density and HPC environments, controlled airflow is now essential to reducing energy consumption and maintaining predictable performance.

By 2026, AI will also play a more active role in managing the thermodynamics of the data centre itself. Coolant distribution units (CDUs) are evolving beyond basic infrastructure into intelligent control points. By analysing workload fluctuations in real time, CDUs can adapt cooling delivery, protect sensitive IT equipment, and mitigate thermal events before they impact performance, making liquid cooling not only more reliable but secure and scalable.

This evolution is accelerating the divide between legacy data centres and a new generation of AI-focused facilities. Traditional data centres were built for consistent loads and flexible whitespace. AI infrastructure demands something different: modular design, fault-predictive monitoring, and engineering frameworks proven at hyperscale. To fully unlock AI’s potential, data centre design must evolve alongside it.

Immersion cooling sits at the far end of this transition. While DTC remains the preferred solution today and for the foreseeable future, immersion is increasingly viewed as the long-term endpoint for ultra-high-density computing. It addresses thermal challenges that DTC can only partially relieve, enabling facilities to remove much of their airflow infrastructure altogether. Adoption remains gradual due to cost, maintenance requirements, and operational disruption – to name a few – but the real question is no longer if immersion will arrive, but how prepared operators will be when it eventually does.

At the same time, the pace of AI growth is exposing the limitations of global supply chains. Slow manufacturing cycles and delayed engineering can no longer support the speed of deployment required. For example, Subzero Engineering’s new manufacturing and R&D facility in Vietnam (serving the APAC region) reflects a broader shift towards localised production and highly skilled regional workforces. By investing in R&D, application engineering, and precision manufacturing, Subzero Engineering is building the capacity needed to support global demand while developing local expertise that strengthens the industry as a whole.

Taken together, these trends point to the rise of a fundamentally different kind of data centre – one that understands its own demands and actively responds to them. Cooling, airflow, energy, and structure are no longer separate considerations, but parts of a synchronised ecosystem. By 2026, data centres will become active contributors to the computing lifecycle itself. Operators that plan for adaptability today will be best positioned to lead in the next phase of the digital economy.

