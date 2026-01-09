Duos Edge AI deploys edge DC in Abilene, Texas

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, has deployed a new edge data centre in Abilene, Texas, in partnership with Region 14 Education Service Center.

The facility forms part of the company’s ongoing rollout of carrier neutral edge data centres across Texas and is intended to support education, healthcare, workforce development, and local businesses.

Expanding regional edge infrastructure

Located at Region 14 ESC, the data centre will act as a local colocation site and computing hub for more than 40 school districts and charter schools spanning 11 counties. The company says the installation provides secure processing, increased bandwidth, and low-latency compute closer to users.

According to Duos Edge AI, the deployment is designed to reduce reliance on remote data centres and improve access to digital services, including AI-based applications and cloud platforms, particularly for schools in rural and underserved areas.

The Abilene installation follows earlier deployments in Amarillo, Waco, and Victoria, and is aligned with the company’s strategy to develop distributed edge capacity for education, healthcare, and enterprise use cases.

Doug Recker, President of Duos and founder of Duos Edge AI, comments, “We are excited to partner with Region 14 ESC to bring cutting-edge technology to Abilene and West Texas, bringing a carrier neutral colocation facility to the market while empowering educators and communities with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world.”

Region 14 ESC Executive Director Chris Wigington adds, “Collaborating with Duos Edge AI allows us to elevate the technological capabilities of our schools and partners, ensuring equitable access to high-speed computing and AI resources.”

The facility is scheduled to become operational in early 2026, with a launch event planned.

