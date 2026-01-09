LiquidStack secures 300MW CDU order from major US operator

Author: Joe Peck

LiquidStack, a global company specialising in liquid cooling for data centres, has announced a 300-megawatt order of coolant distribution unit (CDU) capacity from a major US-based data centre operator.

The multi-site order will support AI-ready data centre deployments and highlights accelerating demand for scalable liquid cooling solutions for high-density AI workloads.

The order comprises LiquidStack’s high-capacity CDU-1MW, designed to support rapid deployment, high-performance, operational efficiency, and future scalability for the next-generation of data centre environments.

Liquid cooling for AI infrastructure

The customer, a long-established operator with a growing portfolio of AI-ready facilities across the United States, selected LiquidStack as its liquid cooling partner to support the expansion of AI-ready, high-density infrastructure.

LiquidStack says its manufacturing and delivery capabilities enable the accelerated fulfilment of the 300-megawatt order, supporting aggressive build-out timelines across the multiple sites.

“Orders of this size signal a clear inflection point for liquid cooling,” says Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “Operators are committing to liquid cooling as core infrastructure for AI, and LiquidStack is uniquely positioned to support that transition at scale.”

This announcement follows continued momentum for LiquidStack, including its inclusion on NVIDIA’s Recommended Vendor List for CDUs, the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Carrollton, Texas, and increasing adoption of its CDU platforms to support AI and accelerated computing workloads.

