BAC immersion cooling tank gains Intel certification

Author: Joe Peck

BAC (Baltimore Aircoil Company), a provider of data centre cooling equipment, has received certification for its immersion cooling tank as part of the Intel Data Center Certified Solution for Immersion Cooling, covering fourth- and fifth-generation Xeon processors.

The programme aims to validate immersion technologies that meet the efficiency and sustainability requirements of modern data centres.

The Intel certification process involved extensive testing of immersion tanks, cooling fluids, and IT hardware. It was developed collaboratively by BAC, Intel, ExxonMobil, Hypertec, and Micron.

The programme also enables Intel to offer a warranty rider for single-phase immersion-cooled Xeon processors, providing assurance on durability and hardware compatibility.

Testing was carried out at Intel’s Advanced Data Center Development Lab in Hillsboro, Oregon. BAC’s immersion cooling tanks, including its CorTex technology, were used to validate performance, reliability, and integration between cooling fluid and IT components.

“Immersion cooling represents a critical advancement in data centre thermal management, and this certification is a powerful validation of that progress,” says Jan Tysebeart, BAC’s General Manager of Data Centers. “Our immersion cooling tanks are engineered for the highest levels of efficiency and reliability.

“By participating in this collaborative certification effort, we’re helping to ensure a trusted, seamless, and superior experience for our customers worldwide.”

Joint testing to support industry adoption

The certification builds on BAC’s work in high-efficiency cooling design.

Its Cobalt immersion system, which combines an indoor immersion tank with an outdoor heat-rejection unit, is designed to support low Power Usage Effectiveness values while improving uptime and sustainability.

Jan continues, “Through rigorous joint testing and validation by Intel, we’ve proven that immersion cooling can bridge IT hardware and facility infrastructure more efficiently than ever before.

“Certification programmes like this one are key to accelerating industry adoption by ensuring every element – tank, fluid, processor, and memory – meets the same high standards of reliability and performance.”

