Westermo has introduced a new compact industrial Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch designed to support the ever-growing networking requirements for devices, such as security cameras, wireless access points and monitors. The Lynx 3510 PoE series is capable of supporting networks with greater power demands and is ideal for handling big data, high bandwidth, mission-critical applications typically found within transportation, manufacturing, energy and smart cities.

With power and data provided over the same cable, PoE helps to reduce network complexity and offers greater installation flexibility, reliability, and time and cost savings. The Lynx 3510 PoE enhances network capability by supporting the needs of more powered devices, with eight copper ports each providing gigabit speeds and up to 30W output. This is ideal for connecting HD IP CCTV cameras in industrial settings and other power-hungry applications. The Lynx 3510 PoE also offers redundant and fast failover connectivity, with Westermo’s FRNT ring protocol ensuring rapid network recovery should a node or connection be lost.

Ensuring the security of industrial data communication networks is of paramount importance, especially with cyber attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated. To reduce risk and increase cyber resilience, the Lynx 3510 PoE has an extensive suite of advanced cyber security features. These can be used to build networks in compliance with the IEC 62443 standard, which defines technical security requirements for data communication network components.

“The Lynx 3510 PoE is the first product based on a new very powerful platform. Available both as switch and a router with impressive performance capable to handle the bandwidth of future networks.” says Henrik Jerregård, Senior Product Manager at Westermo. “The Lynx 3510 PoE is extremely reliable and designed to maintain uninterrupted data communications in even the most challenging environmental conditions, and by offering a total power output of 240W, this will help expand the capability of PoE networks.”

The DIN rail-mountable Lynx 3510 PoE has been extensively tested to meet a broad range of industry standards relating to electromagnetic compatibility, isolation, vibration and shock. With an IP40-rated fan-less all-metal housing, the ultra-robust switch has a wide operating temperature range. Superior build quality, industrial-grade components, a high level of isolation between interfaces and a redundant power supply helps to extend service life and creates an extremely reliable solution that contributes to a lower total cost of ownership.

Helping to reduce complexity, the Lynx 3510 PoE is powered by the WeOS operating system, which ensures continuous operation and support for an expanding range of communication protocols and features, and simplifies installation, operation and maintenance. WeOS provides future-proofed network solutions with high levels of resiliency and security.