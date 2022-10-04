Conapto, together with real estate company Fastpartner, has signed an agreement for the development of a 10,000sqm data centre property in southern Stockholm. When fully developed, this property will support an 8000sqm data centre and 20MW power.

Phase 1 will be a 4,000sqm two floor data centre, designed to handle customised solutions for redundancy and density. The facility is being built according to Conapto standards of high security, computer rooms in protection Class 3, 100% renewable electricity and heat recovery to district heating networks.

“A milestone in Conapto’s history where we continue to develop our offering around sustainable, secure and flexible colocation in Stockholm. With this expansion, we can offer one of the largest data centre campuses on the south side with a total capacity of 24MW and 10,000sqm of data centre space. Add our focus to 100% renewable energy, heat recovery to district heating network and high security with protection Class 3 and we have a very attractive offer for both Swedish and international companies that need data centre capacity in Stockholm”, says Håkan Björklund, CEO of Conapto.

The timeline for Phase 1 is to be able to offer customer occupancy starting 4 October 2023. Work on building design and construction has already begun.

“Fastpartner is really looking forward to, together with Conapto, developing this property into something very special. This is the second time we are investing in a data centre project and what really got us interested in this project is the environmental aspects. The real estate industry has, for many years, worked with sustainability issues, but here we can concretely be involved and add something as we with heat recovery will be able to heat about 8000 homes in the area. This, in addition to the fact that the data centre industry is growing strongly, makes this one of our most exciting projects”, says Sven-Olof Johansson, CEO and owner of Fastpartner.

The facility will be connected to the district heating network for recycling the excess heat that the customers’ IT equipment generates in the data centre.

Stockholm Exergi’s investment in expanded heat recovery has already contributed to Stockholm’s last coal-fired boiler being able to be shut down in 2020.

“Increased digitisation gives the city’s residents new opportunities, while the heat from the data centres is taken care of and contributes to a more sustainable energy system. You can say that the electricity is used twice – first in the servers, then for heating. We will need more such examples in the future so that the energy will be enough when more and more parts of society are electrified”, concludes Peter Sivengård, Head of Open District Heating and Stockholm Data Parks at Stockholm Exergi.