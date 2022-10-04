atNorth, a pan-Nordic colocation, high performance computing and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced that it has joined the German Datacenter Association (GDA). At the forefront of shaping the future of Germany’s digital infrastructure, the membership to the GDA will help atNorth continue to support the sustainable advancement of data centre facilities across Europe.

The German Datacenter Association, which was established in 2018, is an association of operators and owners of data centres of all sizes. The Association is supported by leading research institutes, local communities and a network of partners, and aims to sustainably improve the conditions for data centre operators in Germany and to raise awareness of the market for investment opportunities.

The GDA intends to offer data centre operators in Germany a platform to work together to promote the growth of the sector and raise awareness of the industry across business, society and politics in the region. The GDA supports its members with regards to laws, regulations and standards, and political issues with its relevant committees. atNorth, Sales Director DACH, Michael Endres comments, “At atNorth, we have ambitious goals to push the boundaries of data centre operations with sustainability, efficiency, and performance truly at our core. Aligning to an organisation as well-respected and influential as the GDA will be critical to the success of our business in the German market. We are excited to be joining such an astute, professional group of members across the region as we look to lead our industry forward in the right way.”

Michael is an industry expert, having worked at global companies such as Equinix and Bulk, and has been recently appointed as the Sales Director for the DACH region for atNorth. He will be leading atNorth’s operations, driving the strategic expansion of atNorth’s sustainable high-performance data centre services across the DACH region.

“This invaluable relationship with the GDA comes at a pivotal time in atNorth’s growth as we accelerate the momentum already being achieved in the Nordics by launching atNorth and our sustainable, cost efficient data centre solutions to the German speaking countries,” adds Michael. “With the current energy crisis in full swing, thus affecting costs across the colocation industry, we are in a great position to reduce costs for many businesses given our access to 100% renewable energy in Iceland.”

The GDA brings together a number of key German and international players active in the data centre industry. atNorth is the latest member to join its fellow leading data centre operators and owners across Europe.