Global colocation provider, Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, has announced the start of construction work for a second data centre at its TH3 Paris Magny campus in France.

The construction of the new data centre is in line with Telehouse’s strategic plan to support European and national digital sovereignty by expanding its hosting and connectivity capabilities at its existing European sites, thereby helping to attract global internet traffic to European soil.

This new data centre will provide 12,000m2 of IT floor space, and 18 megawatts of electrical power. It will benefit from the highest levels of security and resilience and guaranteed uptime of 99.999%.

The data centre is scheduled to open its doors in October 2023 and follows a number of Telehouse data centre expansion projects including the TH2 Paris connectivity hub – the most connected data centre in France; the opening of Telehouse South, the fifth data centre at the Telehouse London Docklands campus; a new data centre facility in Frankfurt; and the opening of the first data centre in Marseilles – the strategic entry point for submarine cables to Europe.

Takayo Takamuro, Deputy Managing Director at Telehouse, comments: “This is a crucial step in our ongoing European growth strategy and adds value to our customers collocating in the UK and around the world. The expansion in Paris is an important piece in the global connectivity puzzle, enhancing the services we offer from our other locations and providing long term benefits, including low latency global connections, greater bandwidth and less jitter.”

This is an ambitious investment plan of €1 billion over five years, of which €50 million has been allocated to the opening of the new data centre at the TH3 Paris Magny campus.

Located just 30 minutes from the centre of Paris on a former EADS military site, the TH3 campus data centres will provide customers with a strategic location that can support their business growth. The new site will be located some distance away from the heavily concentrated data centre zone in the North-East of Paris, offering a well-positioned redundant geographic location, guaranteeing continuity of service for companies.

The new data centre will benefit from a direct connection to TH2 Paris Voltaire thanks to Telehouse Metro Connect’s private and secure fibre optic links of up to 400Gps. Customers hosted at the TH3 Magny campus can therefore directly access the largest cloud and telecom ecosystem in France, ranked 4th worldwide.