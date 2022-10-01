Senet and Iota Communications have announced a partnership to deliver LoRaWAN through both 915MHz unlicensed spectrum and through IotaComm’s unique 800MHz FCC-licensed spectrum network connectivity. The initial use cases will be focused on smart building, smart city, and critical infrastructure applications. With this collaboration, and in addition to its use of the Senet platform for application and device management, IotaComm has also become a Senet Radio Access Network (RAN) operator and Senet LPWAN Virtual Network participant.

Through a combination of sensors, meters, and its Delphi360 wireless connectivity and data analytics platform, IotaComm provides an end-to-end smart building and smart city solution used by building managers, industrial site managers, and city planners to better manage the health, safety, and sustainability goals of their organisations and facilities. In addition, IotaComm uniquely combines its FCC-licensed spectrum within the LoRaWAN standard to enable carrier-grade, low power wide area connectivity for critical infrastructure applications, such as smart metering and predictive maintenance.

To support growing customer demand for power efficient, battery operated indoor and outdoor smart building sensors, IotaComm operates more than 140 tower sites nationwide and plans to deploy 150 LoRaWAN gateways by 2023. For customers preferring added levels of network and application performance, Senet and IotaComm are collaborating to create a new LoRaWAN service using the 800MHz licensed spectrum. IotaComm already owns enough 800MHz spectrum to cover about 90% of the US and plans to deploy multi-access gateways to deliver a premium smart building connectivity offering. IotaComm will use Senet’s cloud-based platform to manage both its public LoRaWAN network and private on-premises networks and application deployments using the 800 MHz FCC-licensed spectrum.

“We’re honoured to be working alongside of Senet in the quest to provide the wireless connectivity efficiency and flexibility that industries are requiring,” says Terrence DeFranco, CEO, President of IotaComm. “This partnership fully supports our goals of building the largest national, carrier-grade LPWAN dedicated to the IoT. Together with Senet’s network architecture expertise, we’ll deliver real-time data that results in high-value and actionable insights while filling an existing connectivity gap.”

By opening their LoRaWAN gateways to data traffic from all solution providers connecting to the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN), IotaComm is contributing to the rapid expansion of public carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks across the US and generating new IoT services revenue streams. Unique to the Senet LVN are innovative business models designed to deliver unified LoRaWAN connectivity without the need for roaming contracts and the opportunity for participants, like IotaComm, to share in the revenue generated by all end devices connecting to the gateways they’ve deployed regardless of end customer origin.

“Innovation has always been at Senet’s core and our partnership with Iota Communications is another example of Senet leading the market through innovative technology and unique business models that allow users to improve operations and address sustainability goals,” says Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “Iota Communications brings significant value and differentiation to our portfolio of RAN Provider and LVN partners, and we look forward to collaborating to deliver ground-breaking network solutions to the commercial building energy management and facility operation markets.”