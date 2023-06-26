Supermicro has introduced a new server that gives IT and data centre owners a high-performance and scalable solution to meet the needs for E-commerce, cloud gaming, code development, content creation, and virtual private servers.

The new systems are designed to use AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors optimised for server usage, based on the latest Zen 4 core architecture, which has a maximum boost speed of up to 5.7GHz, including PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5-5200MHz, and up to 16 cores or 32 threads per CPU. The Supermicro MicroCloud is designed to use the latest system technology for a wide range of applications, including web hosting, cloud gaming, and virtual desktop applications.

“We are expanding our application optimised server product lines to include the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors,” says Michael McNerney, VP of Marketing and Security, Supermicro. “These new servers from Supermicro will give IT administrators a compact and high-performance option in order to offer more services with lower latencies to their internal or external customers. By working closely with AMD to optimise the Ryzen 7000 Series firmware for server usage, we can bring a range of solutions with new technologies with PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory, and high clock rates to market faster, which will allow organisations to reduce costs and offer advanced solutions to their clients.”

The Supermicro Microcloud new blade offering, AS-3015MR-H8TNR server, contains a single optimised AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and a TDP of up to 170W. The 3U enclosure contains eight blades, with each blade containing up to two front-accessible NVMe U.2, SAS, or SATA3 drives. It shares cooling and redundant power supplies across the eight blades for a more efficient and uninterrupted operation. IT departments can quickly set up dedicated hosting, a multi-instance environment for workloads such as web hosting, cloud gaming, and remote and virtual desktops, through easy accessibility of the physical nodes and the rear I/O with a flexible remote management interface, including dedicated IPMI port for the eight nodes.

“AMD works closely with Supermicro to bring innovative products to market that enable customers to reduce costs while increasing performance for a wide range of workloads. The Supermicro MicroCloud offers customers a compact, low latency solution that can meet the demands of many data centre operators seeking a successful digital transformation,” says John Morris, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors set a new standard for performance in a compact form factor for cloud and dedicated hosting environments.”