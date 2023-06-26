Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) has published its latest Sustainability Highlight report, covering the period of 2022. Launched as Colt DCS’ highlights report, it focuses on the three strategic areas of decarbonising the business, connecting people, and safeguarding the company’s operations. It has achieved a remarkable 52% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a 28% reduction in Scope 3 emissions, compared to 2019. These significant reductions highlight the extent of the company’s sustainable practices as a data centre provider.

Some of the other key highlights from the sustainability report include:

A 30% reduction in emissions across all scopes compared to 2019.

Achieved a global Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72.

Procured 100% renewable energy in all European data centre sites.

Colt DCS has been working diligently to achieve its sustainability targets, as a part of its ongoing commitment to minimise environmental impact, promoting social responsibility and driving positive change within the global data centre industry.

The report showcases the company’s significant achievements in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for 2022. It highlights its commitment to reaching net zero by 2045. EcoVadis partnership and a top 1% sustainability rating, it continues to set data centre industry standards in its ESG practices. The report was prepared in conjunction with the Colt Group, which comprises Colt Data Centre Services and Colt Technology Services.

Decarbonisation has been a primary focus and one of the key pillars in the ESG strategy. Its sustainability targets have been approved by the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) in alignment with the latest net zero standard. Colt DCS has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by 30% compared to the 2019 baseline, amounting to an estimated 186,487 tonnes of CO2e. This reduction has been aided by the use of 100% renewable energy across its UK and European data centres, all of which are 100% carrier-neutral sites, engaging suppliers more effectively and implementing innovative cooling technologies.

Its strategy goes beyond environmental sustainability and includes a strong focus on social engagement. The company recognises the importance stakeholder engagement across its value chain, including customers, suppliers, local communities and employees, with the aim of making a lasting positive impact in the regions it operates in. It encourages employee engagement and has established partnerships with local charities, forming employee led CSR teams to identify fundraising initiatives and volunteering opportunities. Local communities also serve as contributors of its workforce.

The company recognises the importance of effective governance in achieving its goals for inclusion. During the pandemic, it introduced designated wellbeing days, prioritising the mental and physical health of its workforce. The effort saw 78% engagement with its ‘People Matter’ survey, with the results highlighting strengths under diversity & inclusion, customer focus, empowerment, sustainable engagement and well-being & stress.

It is also striving to create an inclusive culture that values diversity of thought and representative of the communities it operates in. It is also committing to implementing equitable business practices that enhance the employee experience.

In addition to prioritising stakeholder engagement, it delivers exceptional client service across its data centre portfolio. In 2022, the company achieved an impressive global Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 across all customers in Europe and Asia, which is a testament to its goal of becoming the most trusted and customer-centric operator in the industry.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt Data Centre Services, says, “We have made impressive strides towards achieving our sustainability goals and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our employees, customers and shareholders for their unwavering support.”

Niclas adds, “Colt DCS has demonstrated remarkable dedication in delivering its sustainable hyperscale strategy while upholding its vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator.”